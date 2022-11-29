Pro Se Appeals Can't Use Pseudonyms, 2nd Circ. Rules

By Ivan Moreno (November 29, 2022, 4:07 PM EST) -- Pro se litigants can't appeal rulings anonymously, and their cases must be dismissed if they do, the Second Circuit ruled Tuesday in the case of a man using the pseudonym Publius Publicola in a bid to seal his criminal record from his youth....

