White Ex-Philly Cop's Race Bias Suit Falls Short At 3rd Circ.

By Grace Elletson (November 30, 2022, 2:16 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit refused to reopen a white former Philadelphia cop's lawsuit alleging he was fired because of his race and for claiming he got shorted on overtime pay, saying he hadn't shown that Black officers in similar circumstances got better treatment....

