Pair Behind False Robocalls Ordered To Help Register Voters

By Eric Heisig (November 29, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- Two conspiracy-peddling conservative activists were each fined $2,500 on Tuesday by an Ohio judge and ordered to perform 500 hours of community service to help register voters after admitting to being behind thousands of robocalls that sought to suppress minority voter turnout in the 2020 presidential election with false information about mail-in voting....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS