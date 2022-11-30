Hearing Aid Co. Sonova Hit With Breach Of Contract Suit

By Greg Lamm (November 30, 2022, 8:04 PM EST) -- Hearing aid maker Sonova USA Inc. has been accused of using a former business partner's proprietary pricing system to lure away its customers, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Washington federal court that alleges millions in damages from lost commissions....

