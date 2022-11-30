7th Circ. OKs Indiana Fetal Remains Requirement

By Adam Lidgett (November 30, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has undone a lower court's decision blocking the state of Indiana from enforcing a law saying that health care professionals must dispose of fetal remains by either cremation or burial....

