PBF Logistics Investor Sues For Books In PBF Energy Roll-Up

By Leslie A. Pappas (November 30, 2022, 5:22 PM EST) -- A unitholder of oil refinery owner and operator PBF Logistics LP sued the company in Delaware's Court of Chancery late Tuesday, seeking access to books and records to investigate the company's pending merger with petroleum refiner PBF Energy Inc....

