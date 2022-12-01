ECJ Annuls Two Anti-Terror Rules Against Kurdish Party

By Ronan Barnard (December 1, 2022, 8:34 PM GMT) -- A militant left-wing political party based in Turkey has partly won its battle against being included in European Union anti-terrorism funding laws after a court ruled its inclusion was based only on the council's own reasoning....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS