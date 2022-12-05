Parsing SEC's Rule Extension For Fixed-Income Issuers

By J. Alan Bannister, Hillary Holmes and James Moloney (December 5, 2022, 2:33 PM EST) -- Following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's recent interpretation of Rule 15c2-11 under the Securities Exchange Act, issuers of fixed-income securities, including those initially offered and sold to investors in reliance on registration exemptions under the Securities Act — most notably Rule 144A — will be required to publicly disclose specified current financial and other information in order to allow U.S.-regulated broker-dealers to publish quotations on such securities....

