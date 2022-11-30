Ohio Lawyer Sanctioned For Vaping At Trial

By Eric Heisig (November 30, 2022, 6:29 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal magistrate judge on Wednesday fined a lawyer nearly $1,900 and ordered him to pay hundreds more in attorney fees for vaping multiple times in the courtroom during a trial in November, which he said he did because of the depths of his nicotine dependency....

