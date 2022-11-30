Travelers Unit Says HOA Not Covered For Repair Spat

By Ben Zigterman (November 30, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- A Travelers unit told a Colorado federal court that it shouldn't have to defend a homeowners association in an underlying lawsuit another Travelers unit brought against the association over a hail damage dispute, pointing to a pair of exclusions in an HOA liability policy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS