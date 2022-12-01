Senate Panel Ties On 1st Circ. Pick, OKs 11 Others For Bench

By James Arkin (December 1, 2022, 2:55 PM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced 11 circuit and district court nominees Thursday, but deadlocked on the nomination of abortion rights attorney Julie Rikelman, who is President Joe Biden's pick for a vacancy on the First Circuit....

