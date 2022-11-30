New DOI Office Seeks Public-Private Deals In Indian Country

By Joyce Hanson (November 30, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday at the 2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit that it is launching a new Office of Strategic Partnerships intended to develop public-private initiatives that bring economic opportunities to Indian Country....

