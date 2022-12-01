Pa. COVID Appeals End In Win For Dentist, Loss For Bar

By Hope Patti (November 30, 2022, 10:38 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court reached different conclusions Wednesday in a pair of COVID-19 coverage disputes brought by Pittsburgh-area businesses when it held that a dental practice is entitled to coverage for its pandemic-related losses, but a tavern is not....

