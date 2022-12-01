EPA Rule Change Would Strengthen Tribal Water Rights

By Caleb Symons (December 1, 2022, 7:07 PM EST) -- Federal authorities have proposed a rule change aimed at ensuring that the Clean Water Act does not interfere with certain resources reserved for Native American tribes, such as fish and aquatic plants, with the Biden administration touting the move as part of its trust duty to tribal nations....

