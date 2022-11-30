Ky. Real Estate Agents Plead Guilty In Rigged Farm Auction

By Quinn Wilson (November 30, 2022, 8:45 PM EST) -- Two Kentucky real estate professionals pled guilty in federal court Wednesday to rigging bids at a 2018 auction for hundreds of acres of farmland and a tract of timber rights, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS