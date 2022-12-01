Mistrial Bid In Cheese Co. Trial Falls Flat

By Daniel Ducassi (November 30, 2022, 10:40 PM EST) -- A Colorado state judge on Wednesday declined to declare a mistrial sought by two sisters accusing their uncle of trying to cut them out of Leprino Foods, the family's multibillion-dollar cheese company, ruling that lawyers for the company were allowed to ask about the plaintiffs' earlier bid to dissolve the company....

