SFO Denies Harming ENRC In £41M Dechert Leak Case

By Richard Crump (December 5, 2022, 4:51 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office has denied that wrongdoing by its officers, which led Dechert LLP's former head of white-collar crime to leak confidential information from ENRC's internal corruption probe to the anti-fraud agency, caused the Kazakh miner any loss....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS