Suit Targets Perdue Foods For Sex, Pregnancy Discrimination

By Tom Lotshaw (December 1, 2022, 5:15 PM EST) -- A former laborer at a Perdue Foods LLC processing facility in Houston County, Georgia alleges that the company failed to take any steps to accommodate her after she became pregnant, and instead forced her to take short-term disability leave and then discharged her for taking that leave....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS