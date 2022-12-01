Celsius Ch. 11 Creditors Hit With Crypto Phishing Attacks

By Vince Sullivan (December 1, 2022, 4:12 PM EST) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network Ltd. told a New York judge late Wednesday that some of its customers have been subjected to phishing attacks, with scammers posing as attorneys from the debtor's bankruptcy counsel....

