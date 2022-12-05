Kansas Gov. Wants Rest Of Hemp Co.'s Seizure Suit Tossed

By Mike Curley (December 5, 2022, 10:49 AM EST) -- The governor and attorney general of Kansas are asking a federal judge to throw out the remaining claims in a suit by a cannabis distributor who alleges a state statute banning the sale of certain types of hemp violates the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, saying there is nothing about the law, or his claims, that impact interstate commerce....

