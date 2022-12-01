Tribe's River Pollution Claims Aren't Ripe, Metal Co. Says

By Madeline Lyskawa (December 1, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- The metals division of Teck Resources renewed its attempt to throw out damages claims in a river pollution suit by the state of Washington and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, calling the claims unripe because an investigation into remediation actions is still ongoing....

