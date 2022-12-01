NY Financial Cop Wants Crypto Firms To Pay Up For Oversight

By Katryna Perera (December 1, 2022, 6:40 PM EST) -- New York's top financial regulator on Thursday called for public comment on a plan to collect fees from cryptocurrency companies licensed to operate within the state to cover the costs of their oversight, including examinations and investigations....

