9th Circ. Lets Insurers Join $3.2M Superfund Cleanup Dispute

By Hope Patti (December 2, 2022, 4:26 PM EST) -- A group of insurers is permitted to intervene in a California agency's $3.2 million suit against a bankrupt policyholder over remediation costs at a Superfund site, the Ninth Circuit ruled, finding that the carriers had a legally protected interest in preventing the entry of default judgment against their insured....

