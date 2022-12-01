The Term: Immigration, Corruption And Alito Ethics Intrigue

Law360 (December 1, 2022, 8:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court heard tense cases over public corruption prosecutions and new deportation guidelines for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents this week, but there was news outside the courtroom as well when the court's in-house lawyer rejected allegations that Justice Samuel Alito Jr. divulged the outcome of a 2014 case at a dinner party. Law360's The Term discusses the latest in this week's episode....

