FTX 'Free Fall' Demands Special Examiner, US Trustee Says

By Lauren Berg (December 1, 2022, 11:18 PM EST) -- A bankruptcy watchdog for the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday urged a Delaware bankruptcy judge to appoint a special examiner to sift through the wreckage of FTX Trading Ltd., saying an independent investigation is needed to determine what led to the cryptocurrency exchange's "free fall" into bankruptcy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS