NHK Seating Says Its Tech Doesn't Infringe Lear Headrest IP

By Danielle Ferguson (December 2, 2022, 7:27 PM EST) -- Attorneys for NHK Seating of America told a Michigan federal jury Friday that the company is a "reasonable business" that never infringed Lear Corp.'s patent for a vehicle headrest that decreases the risk of whiplash in crashes, saying its technology used in a deal with Toyota Motor Corp. is unique....

