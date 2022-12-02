Tax Expert Refers Osborne Clarke To SRA Over Libel Threat

By Richard Crump (December 2, 2022, 5:19 PM GMT) -- The former head of Clifford Chance LLP's tax practice said Friday that he has referred Osborne Clarke LLP to the Solicitors Regulation Authority over several allegedly misleading letters the international law firm sent on behalf of its client Nadhim Zahawi, Britain's ex-chancellor of the exchequer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS