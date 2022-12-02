Pro Say: A Historic Concussion Suit Comes Up Short

Law360 (December 2, 2022, 6:55 PM EST) -- A historic challenge to the NCAA over its purported failure to warn college athletes about the dangers of repetitive head injuries fizzled in California state court last week as a jury found that the organization was not liable for the death of a former USC linebacker who was posthumously diagnosed with CTE....

