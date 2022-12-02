Shell Faces Religious Bias Suit Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

By Grace Elletson (December 2, 2022, 5:18 PM EST) -- A Shell worker hit one of the oil giant's subsidiaries with a Texas federal court suit claiming his religious rights were violated when the company refused to grant him an exemption to its requirement that all offshore workers get vaccinated against COVID-19....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS