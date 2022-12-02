BitMEX Founder's ICO Challenge Falls Flat

By Alex Baldwin (December 2, 2022, 11:34 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Friday dismissed an application from the founder of cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX for a judicial review of the Information Commissioner's Office, in a case that the judge said could have had "huge ramifications" for the data protection watchdog....

