Attys Seek $10.7M For Kyocera-AVX Merger Suit Settlement

By Rose Krebs (December 5, 2022, 4:36 PM EST) -- Attorneys for stockholders who challenged electronics maker Kyocera Corp.'s $1 billion merger with AVX Corp. in a consolidated Delaware Chancery Court suit are seeking $10.7 million in attorney fees and expenses in connection with a proposed $49.9 million settlement that would bring an end to the claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS