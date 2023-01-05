Neapco Urges Court To Toss American Axle Driveshaft Patent

By Leslie A. Pappas (January 5, 2023, 8:53 PM EST) -- Auto parts manufacturer Neapco Holdings LLC told a federal judge in Delaware on Thursday that the driveshaft liners it developed don't infringe an American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. patent, and argued that the patent is invalid because it describes a "desired result" rather than a specific method for achieving it....

