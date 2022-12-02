Energy Co. Asks Texas Justices To Undo $13M Royalty Loss

By Madeline Lyskawa (December 2, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- Samson Exploration urged the Texas Supreme Court to grant its petition for review and reverse a judgment ordering it to pay more than $13 million in contract late fees in an oil and gas lease dispute, saying the justices should rightly align Texas with the majority of states in regard to how interest is imposed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS