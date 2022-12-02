EQT Seeks $13.5M From Defaulted Supplier Of Faulty Valves

By Matthew Santoni (December 2, 2022, 3:58 PM EST) -- A representative of natural gas producer EQT detailed the company's demand for $13.5 million from the supplier of allegedly faulty emergency shutoff valves Friday, including more than $1 million to cover the costs of replacing the valves and taking active gas wells offline during the replacement process....

