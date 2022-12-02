Scottish Peers Lose Negligence Suit Over Painting Sale

By Silvia Martelli (December 2, 2022, 9:14 PM GMT) -- A London court said Friday that an art dealer was not negligent when selling a painting owned by Scottish aristocrats for £1.15 million ($1.41 million) before it was later resold for over $10 million after it was discovered that it was entirely produced by a famous French artist....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS