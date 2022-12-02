Up Next At High Court: LGBTQ Weddings, Election Law

By Jimmy Hoover (December 2, 2022, 6:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will round out its November–December arguments with a pair of blockbuster cases concerning the First Amendment rights of religious business owners to turn down same-sex weddings and a novel election law theory that could vastly curtail the power of state courts to review election laws....

