Workgroup Urges Fla. Justices To Overhaul Civil Case Rules

By Carolina Bolado (December 8, 2022, 9:29 PM EST) -- Members of a workgroup tasked with examining how to improve the speedy resolution of civil cases urged the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday to adopt their proposed rules that would require more active case management by judges, make continuances a rarity and make it easier to sanction attorneys who flout discovery and other rules....

