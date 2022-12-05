EPA Asks Court To OK Its Timeline For Ozone Decision

By Tom Lotshaw (December 5, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to scrap most of a lawsuit and let the agency proceed as planned over the next two months to finalize its determinations about whether Las Vegas and Detroit have met National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ozone pollution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS