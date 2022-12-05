Flexible Working Requests To Become Day 1 Right

By Adele Redmond (December 5, 2022, 5:09 PM GMT) -- Britain's workers will be able to request flexible working patterns from the first day of their employment under proposed rules, the U.K. government said Monday as it committed to passing new legislation that attorneys say might have little effect on the ground....

