Workers Urge High Court Reject Cintas ERISA Arbitration Bid

By Kellie Mejdrich (December 5, 2022, 4:58 PM EST) -- Ex-workers at Cintas Corp. alleging mismanagement of their employee 401(k) plan urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to disturb an appellate court's holding that they didn't have to arbitrate their claims, arguing in an opposition brief that the case involved a rarely litigated issue that had been decided consistently....

