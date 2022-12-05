ADT 'Transparent' In Its Skirting Of Labor Law, 7th Circ. Says

By Beverly Banks (December 5, 2022, 2:54 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit backed a National Labor Relations Board decision finding ADT illegally withdrew recognition from an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local and refused to bargain with the union, calling the company's bid to avoid federal labor law obligations "disappointing and transparent."...

