Judge Rejects Baseball Bat Makers' IP Suit Dismissal Motion

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (December 6, 2022, 4:18 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has adopted the recommendations of a magistrate judge to deny a motion to dismiss or transfer a lawsuit alleging that a sports equipment maker infringed a trademark owned by ex-MLB player Yoenis Cespedes, saying there were no timely objections to the magistrate judge's ruling....

