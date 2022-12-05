Fla. Judge Forbids Filing 'Shenanigans' In Home Security Suit

By David Minsky (December 5, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge reminded attorneys in a home security deceptive business practices lawsuit to not "engage in shenanigans" that are designed to thwart page limits for filings after already granting them four extra pages of leeway, pointing to instructions he provided in a previous order....

