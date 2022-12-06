Chemicals Biz Hit With Fine After Employee Suffers Burns

By Ashish Sareen (December 6, 2022, 12:20 PM GMT) -- A chemicals company has been fined £800,000 at a criminal court after its failure to use a correctly working extraction system resulted in an explosion at its manufacturing site, causing an employee to suffer serious burns....

