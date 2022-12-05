Michael Avenatti Gets Another 14 Years For Client Theft

By Gina Kim (December 5, 2022, 3:55 PM EST) -- Michael Avenatti was sentenced to 14 years in prison by a California federal judge Monday for stealing from four clients — to be served after the five-year federal sentence he's currently serving — and was ordered to hand over approximately $8 million in restitution to his victims and $3 million to the IRS....

