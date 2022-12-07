Check This List Twice: 4 Steps To Abate Coverage Concerns

By Vivek Chopra and Mattison Kim (December 7, 2022, 2:22 PM EST) -- Forfeiting insurance coverage on a covered claim is a quick way to ruin the holidays. Every year, tens of thousands of covered claims are left unpaid due to clerical mistakes by policyholders or their brokers. These unpaid claims are not a matter of legal interpretation, such as, "Does the 'flood exclusion' preclude coverage for windstorm damage?" or "Is my insurer obligated to defend me in copyright litigation?"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS