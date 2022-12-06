6th Circ. Revives DACA Recipient's Deportation Arrest Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (December 6, 2022, 6:13 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has ruled that the Kentucky federal court shouldn't have dismissed a lawsuit from a beneficiary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program challenging her deportation arrest, saying courts can review arrests of people protected from removal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS