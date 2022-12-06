Alaska Says Air Pollution Suit Threatens State's Rights

By Madeline Lyskawa (December 6, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor pushed for the state to enter litigation accusing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of failing to address chronic air pollution in Fairbanks, Alaska, saying environmentalists' attempt to influence its state air pollution plan could cause it to incur sanctions and lose its regulatory discretion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS