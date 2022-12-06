FTC Staff Warn Against Changing Juul-Altria Standard

By Bryan Koenig (December 6, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- Federal Trade Commission staffers urged the commissioners on Monday not to change the standard being used to pursue antitrust allegations against Altria Group Inc.'s $12.8 billion investment in Juul Labs Inc., warning that doing so as they appeal an initial loss could open the FTC up to circuit court override....

