Sens. Press Silvergate Bank On Oversight Of FTX Transfers

By Jessica Corso (December 6, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and two of her Republican colleagues have demanded that Silvergate Capital Corp. explain why it didn't catch or report suspicious transactions at the heart of the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, despite its legal obligations to do so....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS